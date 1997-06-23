About this show

Magical Nights Inc. presents New York's longest running magic series, Monday Night Magic. Every show features a minimum of six internationally renowned magicians performing in an intimate theatrical setting. The fun continues during intermission as sleight-of-hand close-up magicians mingle with the audience. Monday Night Magic performers have been featured on numerous television shows, including ABC's Good Morning America, CBS's Early Show, NBC's Today Show and most recently on The Wall Street Journal Report. Visit www.mondaynightmagic.com for more information on upcoming performers.