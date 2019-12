About this show

With signature style and humour the award-winning MMQ weaves together four stores full of heart and revelation that unfold the fabric of Maori musical culture, its genealogy and evolution. Layering an earnest and uniquely Kiwi narrative to their soaring harmonies and classic quirky charm, the award-winning Modern Maori Quartet invite you to meet Koro, Big Bro, uncle and Bub, and experience their take on what it really means to be Maori in this day and age.