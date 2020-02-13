About this show

NYU Skirball will present the North American premiere of Belgium choreographer Anne Teresa De Keersmaeker's Mitten Wir Im Leben Sind/Bach6Cellosuiten (In the Midst of Life/Bach's Cello Suites). The dance piece is set to Johann Sebastian Bach's Cello Suites, performed by world-renowned cellist Jean-Guihen Queyras and five dancers, including De Keersmaeker herself.

Bach's Cello Suites are considered a milestone in the history of Western music. The title comes from the opening words of a Martin Luther chorale: "In the midst of life, we are in death." The piece premiered at the Ruhrtriennale festival in Germany in August 2017.