Mirror Visions Ensemble explores The Disappearing Art of Letter Writing: letters of love and vengeance, reports from the North Pole, missives asking for money or forgiveness. Featured is the correspondence of Abraham Lincoln, Emily Dickinson, Edna St. Vincent Millay, Gertrude Stein, and Sullivan Ballou. Tom Cipullo provides indispensable instruction with a newly commissioned guide to letter writing, What Shall I Say, along with works by Gwyneth Walker, Cole Porter, Erich Wolfgang Korngold, Dominick Argento, Richard Pearson Thomas and Christopher Berg.

Mireille Asselin, soprano Scott Murphree, tenor Jesse Blumberg, baritone Grant Wenaus, piano with guest Daniel McGrew, tenor.