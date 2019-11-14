About this show

A holiday classic from the writer of the musical theater classic, The Music Man, and based on the movie of the same name, Miracle on 34th Street features a book and score by none other than Meredith Willson.

Single mother Doris Walker doesn't want her 6-year-old Susan's head filled with romantic notions. Their neighbor, Fred Gailey, tries to woo Doris by charming Susan and taking her to see Santa Claus at Macy's, where Doris works. Doris is not impressed, but when it turns out that Macy's Santa may, in fact, be the real Kris Kringle, a wave of love spreads across New York City that melts even the most cynical hearts.

Filled with humor, spectacle, and such beloved songs as "Pinecones and Hollyberries," "It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas," and "My State, My Kansas," this joyous, heartwarming musical is pure family entertainment, wholesome without being cloying. Perfect for the family this holiday season!