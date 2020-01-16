About this show

On December 4, 1956, an extraordinary twist of fate brought Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins and Elvis Presley together at Sun Records in Memphis for what would be one of the greatest jam sessions ever. Featuring a treasure trove of hits from these music legends, including "Blue Suede Shoes," "Fever," "Walk The Line," "Hound Dog," "Who Do You Love?" "Great Balls of Fire," and many more, Million Dollar Quartet not only plays the music that made the Golden Age of Rock and Roll, it tells the stories of the men who created it.