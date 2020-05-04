About this show

It's the Hilarious Celebration of Women and The Change®, now playing from the comfort of your home! Come join our DIGITAL sisterhood! See what more than 17 million women and fans worldwide have been laughing about for 19 years! Four women at a lingerie sale have nothing in common but a black lace bra AND memory loss, hot flashes, night sweats, not enough sex, too much sex and more! This hilarious musical parody set to classic tunes from the '60s, '70s, and '80s will have you cheering and dancing in your living room!

We will donate 10 percent of all sales to the Actor's Fund, which provides financial support to performing arts professionals.