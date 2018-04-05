TheaterMania Logo
Home link

About this show

From the underground dance clubs of 1950’s Memphis, Tennessee, comes the Tony and Olivier Award-winning musical  that bursts off the stage with explosive dancing, irresistible songs and a thrilling tale of fame and forbidden love.

You Tube Video


Show Details

  • Dates:Opening Night:
    Final Performance:
  • Location:
    Venue 2, New York