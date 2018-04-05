New York City
Other Cities
Complimentary and Deeply Discounted Shows
Discount Ticket Alerts
Stay abreast of discount offers for great theater, on Broadway or in select cities.
By signing up you are confirming you are 16 or over. View our Privacy Policy.
$17.00 - $57.00
From the underground dance clubs of 1950’s Memphis, Tennessee, comes the Tony and Olivier Award-winning musical that bursts off the stage with explosive dancing, irresistible songs and a thrilling tale of fame and forbidden love.
You Tube Video