An evening of short films related to constitutional rights curated by Arts Engine from their Media That Matters collection. The Media That Matters Film Festival is the premiere showcase for short films on the most important topics of the day. Local and global, online and in communities around the world, Media That Matters engages diverse audiences and inspires them to take action. Presented by IMPACT 2012 and Arts Engine The evening will also feature a return performance by MaG with Jon Braman and Arthur Lewis. MaG has been featured in popular media outlets such as BBC Radio, RCRD LBL, URB, BRM, and HipHopDX, and has performed at Webster Hall, Brooklyn Bowl, Piano's, S.O.B.'s, Southpaw, Public Assembly and other popular venues in New York City and throughout the U.S., continuing to spread his message of Hip-Hop/Soul music to the masses.