About this show

Visionary director Simon Stone, creator of last season's rapturously received Yerma, returns to New York with a contemporary rewrite of Euripides' tragedy, starring Emmy and Golden Globe nominee Rose Byrne (Damages, Bridesmaids, You Can't Take It With You) in the title role and two-time Emmy winner and Tony nominee Bobby Cannavale (The Lifespan of a Fact, The Hairy Ape, The Motherf**ker With the Hat) as the husband who betrays her. This critical sensation, which riveted audiences across Europe, arrives stateside for its US premiere, featuring an all-new cast including Tony- and Emmy-nominated actor Dylan Baker (The Good Wife, Happiness).