About this show

"The tempter or the tempted, who sins most?"

When Angelo is abruptly appointed to rule over a chaotic and debauched city, he restores order with repressive laws and an iron fist over licentiousness. The object of his own twisted desire is a young nun, whom he puts in an unthinkable position. "To whom shall I complain?" is all that young Isabella can utter when she finds herself the target of his abuse of power. Justice can never come soon enough.