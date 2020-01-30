About this show

After a sold-out season in London, Matthew Bourne's legendary Swan Lake again takes New York City Center by storm. Bourne's 1995 original earned more than thirty international accolades including three Tony Awards and an Olivier Award. With award-winning designers Lez Brotherston (set and costumes) and Paule Constable (lighting), Bourne has re-imagined the beloved New Adventures classic in a not-to-be-missed new production for the 21st century.

Bourne last thrilled City Center audiences with his boldly theatrical storytelling in 2017's The Red Shoes. Now New Adventures returns with their thrilling, audacious, witty and emotional Swan Lake. Perhaps still best known for replacing the female corps-de-ballet with a menacing male swan ensemble, this production shattered convention and turned tradition upside down. Matthew Bourne's powerful interpretation of Tchaikovsky's masterpiece is a passionate and contemporary Swan Lake for our times.