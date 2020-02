About this show

In the year without summer, 1816, the poet Lord Byron is joined by an intimate circle of friends consisting of Mary Shelley, her husband Percy Bysshe Shelley, her sister Claire, and Byron's personal doctor John Polidori. During their confinement in this Swiss mansion, the characters' massive emotions and intellects collide to produce legendary poetry, literature, conflict, catharsis, and discovery. Sex, sword fights, legends of literature, Frankenstein.