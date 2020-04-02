About this show

Mary Gauthier Rifles and Rosary Beads

It seems trivial to suggest those lives might be saved — healed, even — by a song. By the process of writing a song.

And yet.

And yet there is nothing trivial about Mary Gauthier's tenth album, Rifles and Rosary Beads (Thirty Tigers), all eleven songs co-written with and for wounded veterans. Eleven of the nearly four hundred songs that highly accomplished songwriters have co-written as part of Darden Smith's five-year-old SongwritingWith:Soldiers program. None of the soldiers who have participated in the program have taken their own lives, and there's nothing trivial about that. Something about writing that song — telling that story — is healing. What Smith calls post-traumatic-growth.