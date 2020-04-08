About this show

Back by popular demand! In 92 and I'm Not Through!, marvelous Marilyn Maye returns to her home away from home to share a once-in-a-lifetime show with her favorite audiences. As always, Marilyn carries the torch from her peers who originated tunes of the Great American Songbook to the singers who perform these songs today and will carry them on to future generations.

Ms. Maye is an artist for connoisseurs whose powerhouse delivery and chatty rapport with the audience holds the evening together and electrifies the proceedings. This will be a night you do not want to miss!