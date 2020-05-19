About this show

Note for note, Marc Ford ranks as one of the world's preeminent guitarists. Even so, his songcraft commands the utmost respect. Ford is no one trick pony. Keyboardist Johnny Neel once said: "Marc Ford's an actual genius. He has the best guitar sound I've ever heard."

Ford's career began in Los Angeles during the 1980s. His group, Burning Tree, captured the essence of his guitar virtuosity and songwriting.

He joined the Black Crowes in late 1991. Ford toured and recorded on three of the Crowes' finest albums-- "The Southern Harmony" and "Musical Companion," "Amorica," and "Three Snakes and One Charm". Ford's tenure in the Crowes found the group operating at a zenith. He rejoined the Crowes in 2005-2006 when they toured and released The Lost Crowes--two albums the band never released when he was a member.