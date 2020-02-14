About this show

The Magnificent Bastards bring together three of comedy's most outspoken names ­­­­— along with their famous friends — for an unforgettable evening of sit-down comedy.

Lewis Black, screenwriter/SNL legend Alan Zweibel, and comedian/TV host John Fugelsang come together with a rotating cast of friends to discuss politics, world events, sex, cats v. dogs, embarrassing vices, religion, unpopular opinions, irritating hashtags, Hollywood myths and legends, dirty jokes, and tips on surviving modern daily life.

It's like The Traveling Wilburys of comedy, except mostly still alive. This Valentine's Day, spend date night with The Bastards.