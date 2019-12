About this show

Follow the dramatic, romantic entanglements of silent movie pioneer Mack Sennett and his comedienne-muse Mabel Normand. Mack discovers Mabel and makes her a star. Affection grows between the two, but creative differences send Mabel into the arms of another. Relive Jerry Herman's timeless score which includes the beloved ballads "Time Heals Everything" and "I Won't Send Roses."