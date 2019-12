About this show

The prestigious Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company presents an all-new celebration of Chinese culture commemorating the Year of the Monkey, a year characterized by cleverness, curiosity, and playful mischief. The festive, family-friendly event will showcase thrilling choreography inspired by shadow puppetry, Peking Opera performers in dazzling costumes, live music performed by the Chinese Music Ensemble of New York, and a traditional Chinese marketplace.