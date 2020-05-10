About this show

Suzzy Roche and Lucy Wainwright Roche: A Mother/Daughter Duo Have you ever wondered what it would be like to be in a band with your mother? Suzzy Roche and Lucy Wainwright Roche have shared a life on the road. Their recording Fairytale and Myth, the first recording collaboration between them, won the Vox Pop best singer/songwriter CD for the Independent Music Awards. And their new CD called Mud and Apples has also been nominated for an Independent Music Award. Their show is a fun filled evening of smart, thoughtful, songs with plenty of familial harmonies. Lucy is celebrating a brand-new release Little Beast, winner of 2019 Independent Music Award for best singer/songwriter album, and Suzzy has just finished putting together a collection of songs written by her late sister: Maggie Roche ~ selected songs Where Do I Come From and is looking forward to the release of her second novel The Town Crazy in 2020.