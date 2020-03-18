About this show

Love Life, the only collaboration between Kurt Weill and Alan Jay Lerner, is a journey through American history with a family that never grows any older. Directed by Victoria Clark, the story is accentuated with vaudevillian acts and features some of Weill's most beautiful and accessible songs, including "Mr. Right" and "Here I'll Stay," as well as satiric barbs at the American Dream such as "Progress" and "Economics" that in some ways are reminiscent of Weill's work on The Threepenny Opera. Although Love Life has largely lived in the shadows since its season-long run in 1948, it has had a direct impact on Broadway shows such as Gypsy; Cabaret; Follies; and Hallelujah, Baby!