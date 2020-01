About this show

Andrew Makepeace Ladd III and Melissa Gardner, both born to wealth and position, are childhood friends whose lifelong correspondence begins with birthday party thank-you notes and summer camp postcards and continues through a lifetime of romantic attachment, war, success, marriage, failed marriage, alcoholism — and finally the clarity of just how much they meant and gave to each other over the years — physically apart, perhaps, but spiritually as close as only true lovers can be.