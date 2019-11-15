About this show

Love Actually? The Unauthorized Musical Parody is a hilarious brand-new musical that follows nine unique couples who attempt to tackle the idea of love during the holiday season, and even 16 years after the movie premiere, we still ask ourselves these questions every Christmas: Will Karen recover from Harry's cliché affair with his secretary? Who's this guy Mark, and why is he hitting on his best friend's wife? How do I sign up to be a "stand-in" for an adult film to find love? Do you really need to speak the same language before proposing marriage? (The answer is yes.)

Whether you love Love Actually or love to hate Love Actually or have never seen Love Actually, you will actually love this musical! Get ready for awkward meet cutes, over-the-top grand gestures, and Mr. Bean! Oh, and lots and lots of love, actually.