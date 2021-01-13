About this show

Louis Armstrong Legacy Virtual Jazz Jam 2nd Wednesday each month 7PM EDT WATCH ON FACEBOOK AND ZOOM Led by Carol Sudhalter and our wonderful house band, the jam welcomes musicians including our jazz jammers from Queens/Long Island, as well as newcomers from around the world, to share their music, lift our spirits and honor those we have lost. If you'd like to watch this session LIVE, simply tune in to our Facebook page or ZOOM. For more information on how to participate and monthly themes, visit: http://www.flushingtownhall.org/virtual-jazz-jam