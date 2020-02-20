About this show

Los Lobos has sold millions of records, won prestigious awards and made fans around the world. But perhaps its most lasting impact will be how well its music embodies the idea of America as a cultural melting pot. In it, styles like son jarocho, and norteño, and Tejano, and folk, and country, and doo-wop, and soul, and R&B, and rock 'n' roll and punk all come together to create a new sound that's greater than the sum of its parts. The Grammy®-winning band, which has prided itself on never covering the same ground twice while making music for nearly 50 years.