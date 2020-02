About this show

L.O.S. KIDS is the Orchestra's popular new concert series for families and children ages 3-10. Kids meet composers - in the flesh! - and learn what makes them and their music unique. Complete with inspiring young soloists, video and great music performed by the L.O.S. Orchestra, this is a concert series not to be missed! The Little Orchestra Society is proud to be New York City's orchestra for audiences of all ages.