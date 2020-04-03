About this show

NYU Skirball will present the North American premiere of Brazilian director Carolina Bianchi's Lobo (Wolf). Intertwining sly humor and raw carnality, Brazilian polymath (actor, playwright, choreographer, director) Carolina Bianchi shares the stage with 16 naked men in an unrepentant dance meditation on the "Alpha Female." A wry liturgy of bodies, Lobo marries fierce, sensual kaleidoscopic tableaux with a knowing commentary on women's power. Turning the tale of Little Red Riding Hood on its head, Bianchi drolly forces the question: Who is the wolf? Lobo is performed in Portuguese with supertitles and is appropriate for ages 18+.