About this show

Based on Louisa May Alcott's life, Little Women follows the adventures of sisters Jo, Meg, Beth, and Amy March, their strong and compassionate mother, and the boy next door, Laurie, who becomes connected to the family. Jo is trying to sell her stories for publication, but the publishers are not interested in fiction written by a woman – when her friend tells her that she has to do better and write more from herself. Begrudgingly taking this advice, Jo weaves the story of herself and her sisters and their experience growing up in Civil War America, and the musical unfolds with lush music and stirring memories that explore the strength of women and the power of family.