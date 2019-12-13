About this show

Hedgepig Ensemble Theatre's new family-friendly adaptation of Little Women is a swirling enchantment. The production brings the audience right inside the March family's home within the majestic wood-paneled hall of South Oxford Space. Sip hot cocoa, hang Christmas garlands with the sisters, and embark upon a coming-of-age story of four brilliant, unique young women. Expect audience sing-alongs, holiday treats, and a whole lot of feel-good fun for all ages.

Focusing exclusively on the five women of the novel — Meg, Jo, Beth, Amy, and Marmee — we gain a fresh perspective on the sisters, their relationships, and how they shape each other lives.

Celebrate the holidays. Root for independent women. Experience a beloved novel in a new light.