About this show

Seymour is a down-on-his-luck florist with a crush on his co-worker Audrey. When he discovers a mysterious – and voracious – plant, suddenly Seymour and Audrey are thrust into an epic battle that will determine the fate of the entire human race.

Two-time Tony Award nominee Jonathan Groff (Hamilton, Spring Awakening, Mindhunter) will play Seymour in the long-awaited revival, opposite Emmy Award winner Tammy Blanchard (Life With Judy Garland, Gypsy) as Audrey, and Tony Award winner Christian Borle (Something Rotten!, Falsettos) as Orin Scrivello DDS. Directed by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer (Hedwig and the Angry Inch, American Idiot).