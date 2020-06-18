About this show

Since 1789, writing letters to the president has provided citizens of all backgrounds an outlet to express their most personal concerns, hopes and dreams. In this multi-composer, new musical event, select historical letters from the National Archives are reimagined as songs, with topics ranging from women's suffrage, Western expansion, World Wars I and II, and the civil rights movement. Directed by Michael Bello (Summer: The Donna Summer Musical), Letters to the President offers a strikingly intimate, and sometimes comical, glimpse into American democracy by setting the White House's most memorable mail to song.