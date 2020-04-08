About this show

In a new work from Minneapolis-based choreographer/dancer Ashwini Ramaswamy, the Bharatanatyam form is deconstructed and recontextualized, evoking mythography and ancestry to explore how memory and homeland can channel guidance and dislocation. A series of trios and solos by dancers of three distinct artistic lineages is set to an original score performed live by a hybrid orchestra of South Indian instruments, electro-acoustic cello, and synthesizers. Let the Crows Come is a genre-twisting evolution of movement and music across cultural and corporeal boundaries.