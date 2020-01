About this show

Les Boîtes Noires is a captivating story of a Haitian family living in modern-day NYC, dealing with the ups and downs of everyday life. In this comedy-drama, the American-born children of this family must try to juggle fitting into their own lives, while trying to survive their parents' old-school traditions and immigrant ways. The American dream is very important to everyone in the house, and each person will take things to the edge to see their dreams come true in this story.