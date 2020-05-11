About this show

Join us before the show in our Music Venue and experience our full from the comfort of your concert seats. We offer the unique opportunity to enjoy dinner throughout the performance and encourage you to arrive early and "Indulge Your Senses" with wine, music and great food!

With an earnest ability to create a delicate balance of harmony, melody, deep emotion and subtlety, Lee DeWyze's depth as a songwriter call to mind some of his earliest influences like Simon and Garfunkel, Yusef Islam (Cat Stevens) and Johnny Cash. "On Castles," his latest EP (10.25.19) which has garnered over 600k streams already, this becomes clear to all who truly listen. There are no false notes in these three exquisite songs, each one a unique light in the constellation of his imagination. He sings quietly, as if whispering secrets. His lyrics and melodies mesmerize, cycling like nursery rhymes, somehow soothing while also sharpening our alertness that something unusual is going on here.