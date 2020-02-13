About this show

Come celebrate the life of the most iconic voice of all time, Whitney Houston, in an evening of epic power ballads and pop tunes. Audiences can expect to hear a wide array of Whitney Houston's greatest hits from her 25 year career, including "Run to You," "When You Believe," "So Emotional," and many more. The night will feature Lea Anderson and surprise musical guests. Through the wonderful world of theater, Lea Anderson performed in shows including Hair, Little Shop of Horrors, Ragtime, and Smokey Joe's Café. Now a staple of New York's live music scene, Lea has played venues from the Apollo, the Metropolitan Room, Joe's Pub at the Public Theater, Duane Park, as well as the Make Music NYC, just to name a few. In March 2019, Lea Anderson independently released her first album entitled (Pronounced Lee Deluxe). This is one concert no R&B music lover should miss!