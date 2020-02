About this show

The Bronx Conexión is a driving 20-piece Latin-Jazz Big Band lead by drummer/ percussionist, Victor Rendón. The ensemble, with its home base at Lehman College, brings a group of veteran musicians with a wide variety of experience in the field. The Bronx Conexión keeps the tradition of Tito Puente, Machito, Mario Bauza, among others, with its own rendition of popular tunes as well as original compositions and arrangements by various members in the band.