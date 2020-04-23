About this show

Set against a back drop of climate catastrophe and political heartbreak, Last Gasp is a call and response to the precarities of aging and of our age. Poised at the edge of a new decade, Last Gasp is two separate but interdependent solo performances, woven together through the timeless pairing of Echo and Narcissus. Last Gasp, written and performed by Peggy Shaw and Lois Weaver of Split Britches, looks for ways we might catch our breath in these times of great global uncertainty, considering our "last acts," whether personal, political, or environmental.