"I'm always teetering on the edge of self-sabotage," says Aly Spaltro aka Lady Lamb. "The whole idea of this new album is the push and pull between calmness and chaos, joy and anxiety, self-loathing and self-love." Nowhere on Even in the Tremor is that more clear than the title track, an ecstatic panic attack unspooling with all the far-flung places Spaltro has visited throughout the course of her writing process, including Berlin, Montreal, Frank Lloyd Wright's Fallingwater house in Pennsylvania and Nicaragua's Masaya volcano, a touchstone visual for Spaltro in her conception of this latest project. "The past will kill the present / if I let it," the singer repeats like an anxious dance party mantra for romantics and overthinkers alike.

Even in the Tremor marks Spaltro's latest full-length LP following 2015's After and it's a remarkable achievement because, among other things, it's the first time in her career that Spaltro is singing explicitly about herself. "I've never let myself be this exposed before," she says, "but this whole album is about facing who you are and fighting your way toward self-acceptance." Between confessing a tantrum in a batting cage ("Little Flaws"), telling the story of her parent's kiddie-pool baptism ("Young Disciple") and singing openly about untangling her girlfriend's wet hair ("Deep Love"), Even in the Tremor is deeply rooted in the people and places, extraordinary and mundane, that have shaped Spaltro into the self-determining artist she is today.