Lady Augusta Isabelle Gregory was the grand dame of Irish Theatre. Today, she is remembered as cofounder of the Abbey Theatre in Dublin and for turning her Galway home, Coole Park, into the mecca of the Irish Literary Revival. Here she nurtured many of the great writers of the Irish Renaissance including W.B. Yeats, Sean O'Casey, and J.M. Synge. She was also the author of over 40 plays and numerous translations and books of Irish folklore.