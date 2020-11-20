About this show

La Nela De Socartes is an uplifting tragedy on love, opportunity, and change. It is the first American adaptation of Benito Perez Galdos's classic novela Marianela with English translation by Clara Bell, about a 16-year-old girl struggling to find purpose and happiness in her life, and her love interest who's faced with an opportunity that may change his life forever, but ruin hers. The virtual musical features book, music, lyrics, and orchestrations by Greggory Nekrasovas and Massimiliano Cicio in their theatrical debut along with Nekrasovas as Director.