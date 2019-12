About this show

La MaMa Family will weave their magic and excitement for La MaMa's End of Year celebration event – a fun-filled immersive performance by La MaMa resident artists. Embracing puppetry, storytelling, dance, music and theatre, this is a unique holiday event for the whole family, all ages encouraged! A La MaMa Kids end of year celebration with treats and a Ginger Bread House Building extravaganza, courtesy of Kim Ima, will follow this event!