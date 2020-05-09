About this show

Georges is the owner of the La Cage aux Folles nightclub. After 20 years of un-wedded bliss, Georges and his partner Albin face the hardest challenge of their relationship, yet: meeting their son, Jean-Michel's fiancé's parents. Albin has always raised Jean-Michel, Georges's biological son, as his own. But when Jean-Michel falls in love and becomes engaged to the daughter of an ultraconservative, antigay politician, Georges feels compelled to try to present a more "traditional" family to Jean-Michel's potential in-laws. When Albin tries and fails to take on a masculine persona in the role of Uncle Al, he gets more creative in order to find a way to be part of the "meet the parents" experience. Based on Jean Poiret's 1973 French play of the same name, the multi-Tony award-winning La Cage aux Folles is a musical filled with delightful spectacle and great heart.