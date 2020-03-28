About this show

Since scoring a worldwide smash with her debut album Eye To The Telescope in 2004, which went on to sell over 5 million copies, KT Tunstall has remained at the forefront of UK singer- songwriter talent. Subsequent albums cemented the Scottish singer-songwriter's reputation as a major recording talent, as well as a mesmerising live artist.

Tunstall has toured the world many times over, winning a host of British awards and landing a Grammy nomination for Best Female Pop Vocal Performance. She lent her tunes to a host of movies and TV shows (Suddenly I See, used in the iconic opening scene of Meryl Streep flick The Devil Wears Prada).