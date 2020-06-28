About this show

Featuring Christopher Lloyd

The once powerful but now aging King Lear chooses to divide his kingdom between his three daughters, and so begins one of Shakespeare's most moving tragedies. At the crucial point of relinquishing his realm, Lear demands to know which of his daughters loves him the most. His ambitious older daughters answer with false praise and lavish flattery, however his youngest daughter, who does truly love him, answers with honesty. Wildly unsatisfied with her response, Lear's rage sets in motion catastrophic consequences. Ultimately stripped of his privilege and its trappings, Lear must reckon with his own humanity.