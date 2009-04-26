About this show

Featuring the funniest kids in the Tri-State area and beyond, Kids 'N Comedy is an event not to be missed as these kids will surely soon be appearing in your local mulitplexes and living room TV screens. And, as at every Kids 'N Comedy show, some children from the audience will have the opportunity to get on stage and tell a joke of their own. Tickets are $15.00, plus a one-drink (soda) minimum. A light menu is available. This show is appropriate for children ages 9+ and their families. Parents can also call to enquire about birthday parties, etc. in conjunction with the shows. Reservations are required. One item, food or beverage, minimum per person.