About this show

World-renowned as an "extraordinary pianist with a magnificent technique, an inherent musicality and a genuine musical personality" (Los Angeles Times<?i>), Khatia Buniatishvili comes to Carnegie Hall on May 21 at 8pm.

Proudly presented by the AVETIS Association, the performance marks Buniatishvili's long-anticipated return to Carnegie Hall — this time on the Stern Auditorium/Perelman Stage — after her US debut there in 2008. Works include favorite piano solo classics by Schubert, Liszt, and Stravinsky.

Program:

Schubert: Four Impromptus, D. 899

Liszt: Ständchen (after Schubert, Schwanengesang, D.957)

Liszt: "Gretchen am Spinnrade," D. 118 from Songs of Franz Schubert

Liszt: "Erlkönig," D. 328 from Songs of Franz Schubert

Liszt: Etude d'exécution transcendante No. 4 in D Minor, "Mazeppa"

Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 6 in D-flat Major

Stravinsky: Three Movements from Pétrouchka