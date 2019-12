About this show

"Consistently and enthrallingly surprising" (the New York Times), British storyteller and comedian Daniel Kitson presents his latest solo work, Keep, "about how much past the present should contain. About rigor and generosity and the value of regret and the possibility of hope, and the delusion of starting again and the inevitable sadness of ever holding on to anything. About, in short, the stuff in my house and the thoughts in my head."