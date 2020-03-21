About this show

Created by Marcy Heisler and Zina Goldrich, the team that brought you Dear Edwina, comes Junie B. Jones, The Musical – a delightful adaptation of four of Barbara Park's best-selling books, brought to life in a genuinely comical (and not strictly-for-kids) musical developed by TheatreworksUSA. Awaken a young person's desire to read with the sassy little diva, Junie B. Jones, and her adventures in first grade.

It's Junie B.'s first day of first grade, and a lot of things have changed for her: Junie's friend, Lucille, doesn't want to be her best pal anymore and, on the bus, Junie B. makes friends with Herb, the new kid at school. Also, Junie has trouble reading the blackboard and her teacher, Mr. Scary, thinks she may need glasses. Throw in a friendly cafeteria lady, a kickball tournament and a "Top-Secret Personal Beeswax Journal," and first grade has never been more exciting.

Featuring a tremendously loveable character and fun-filled songs, Junie B. Jones will capture your hearts just as the books captivated an entire generation of students.