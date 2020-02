About this show

In the fourth installment of the Grand Organ Series, American Fulbright Scholar, Joy-Leilani Garbutt presents the music of Jeanne Demessieux and les compositrices françaises. A culmination of her own research in France, Garbutt plays a program of rediscovered French organ music composed by Claude Arrieu, Elsa Barraine, Nadia Boulanger, and other women of the early 20th century.