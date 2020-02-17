About this show

Manhattan Concert Productions (MCP) is pleased to announce the 10th installment of its Broadway Series with a 50th anniversary celebration of the critically acclaimed musical Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, for one night only in Lincoln Center's David Geffen Hall. This concert performance on February 17, 2020 at 8pm will feature a chorus of over 200 singers from across the United States, an all-star principal cast and creative team, and the outstanding New York City Chamber Orchestra.

Music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Tim Rice, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat is a reimagining of the Biblical story of Joseph, his 11 brothers and father Jacob, and his beautiful coat of many colors. Told entirely through song with the help of the Narrator, the story follows Joseph's trials and tribulations, saving Egypt from famine and eventually making his way back home.

Following their success with Jesus Christ Superstar, Lloyd Webber and Rice's Joseph began as a concept album in 1969, expanding to many venues and genres, including hundreds of thousands of performances, multiple runs in the West End and on Broadway, a film starring Donny Osmond, international tours, and productions in over 80 countries.